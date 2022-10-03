Previous
Changing by mittens
Photo 3769

Changing

The leaves are starting to change.
Thank you very much for stopping by.
3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA
Renee Salamon ace
They are, the reds and yellows are so pretty
October 3rd, 2022  
