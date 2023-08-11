Previous
Scenic shot with some wildflowers by mittens
Photo 4075

Scenic shot with some wildflowers

Thank you very much for your encouraging comments and favs.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
1116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
August 11th, 2023  
Diana ace
Love the foreground flowers and ominous clouds.
August 11th, 2023  
Mags ace
Gorgeous landscape!
August 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise