Photo 4076
Some pretty wildflowers
Do you see the little photobombers in the picture? One is a bee and one is a ladybug.
12th August 2023
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot and bombers
August 12th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
August 12th, 2023
Mags
ace
Gorgeous capture!
August 12th, 2023
Diana
ace
How beautiful, they chose lovely flowers 😊
August 12th, 2023
