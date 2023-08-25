Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4089
Bales in the field
Thank you very much for stopping by and have a great weekend.
25th August 2023
25th Aug 23
5
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
5363
photos
173
followers
158
following
1120% complete
View this month »
4082
4083
4084
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
Latest from all albums
4083
4084
1237
4085
4086
4087
4088
4089
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
5
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and scene, they seem to have been there for quite a while. Have a great weekend too Marilyn :-)
August 25th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice pic, scene!
August 25th, 2023
John Falconer
ace
Well spotted. And nicely photographed too.
August 25th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Fab
August 25th, 2023
Casablanca
ace
That time of year! Lovely
August 25th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close