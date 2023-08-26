Previous
Black Eyed Susans by mittens
Photo 4090

Black Eyed Susans

These were for sale outside of a supermarket. I didn't buy any but I did grab a couple of shots of them.
26th August 2023 26th Aug 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Mags ace
What a beautiful capture!
August 26th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a fabulous close up, wonderful detail and a great frame filler.
August 26th, 2023  
