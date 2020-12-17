Previous
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas by mittens
Photo 975

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas

We had a lot of snow yesterday. It looks like a winter wonderland out there.
17th December 2020 17th Dec 20

mittens (Marilyn)

Diana ace
a wonderful winter wonderland, fabulous shot and scene.
December 17th, 2020  
Anne ❀ ace
Beautiful! Snow changes everything!
December 17th, 2020  
