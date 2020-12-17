Sign up
Photo 975
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas
We had a lot of snow yesterday. It looks like a winter wonderland out there.
17th December 2020
17th Dec 20
mittens (Marilyn)
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
snow
,
theme-holidays
Diana
ace
a wonderful winter wonderland, fabulous shot and scene.
December 17th, 2020
Anne ❀
ace
Beautiful! Snow changes everything!
December 17th, 2020
