Previous
Next
Bernie and friends by mittens
Photo 979

Bernie and friends

LOL My daughter sent me this meme of her and the kids with Bernie Sanders. Bernie Sanders memes seem to be everywhere. Had to share it.
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
268% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Phil Sandford ace
🤣🤣
January 23rd, 2021  
Anne ❀ ace
great smiles!
January 23rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise