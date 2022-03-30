Previous
Yellow 5 by mittens
Photo 1102

Yellow 5

I saw this pack of smiley faces in a store and couldn't resist taking a picture of them.
30th March 2022 30th Mar 22

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
Lou Ann ace
So fun for the challenge.
March 30th, 2022  
Monica
Cheery! Are they edible? (When I was young there were some marshmallows similar to these, they tasted of banana... so yummy!)
March 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
This is perfect for yellow and matches your smiley cup. I just noticed your tag picked up a comma that you might want to fix.
March 30th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@monicac Thank You Monica. They were in an aisle with party decorations so I think they are made of Styrofoam or maybe some other material. I'm tempted to go back and buy a pack.
March 30th, 2022  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
@shutterbug49 Thank you Shutterbug and thank you for noticing my oops in tagging this.
March 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
What a great shot, made me smile too 😊
March 30th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
A happy, uplifting image :).
March 30th, 2022  
