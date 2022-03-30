Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1102
Yellow 5
I saw this pack of smiley faces in a store and couldn't resist taking a picture of them.
30th March 2022
30th Mar 22
7
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
4729
photos
189
followers
161
following
301% complete
View this month »
1095
1096
1097
1098
1099
1100
1101
1102
Latest from all albums
3589
1099
1100
3590
3591
1101
1102
3592
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
7
Album
More Pics
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
yellow
,
rainbow2022
Lou Ann
ace
So fun for the challenge.
March 30th, 2022
Monica
Cheery! Are they edible? (When I was young there were some marshmallows similar to these, they tasted of banana... so yummy!)
March 30th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
This is perfect for yellow and matches your smiley cup. I just noticed your tag picked up a comma that you might want to fix.
March 30th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@monicac
Thank You Monica. They were in an aisle with party decorations so I think they are made of Styrofoam or maybe some other material. I'm tempted to go back and buy a pack.
March 30th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@shutterbug49
Thank you Shutterbug and thank you for noticing my oops in tagging this.
March 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
What a great shot, made me smile too 😊
March 30th, 2022
gloria jones
ace
A happy, uplifting image :).
March 30th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close