White wildflowers by mittens
Photo 1136

White wildflowers

I thought they looked like Queen Anne's Lace but I'm not sure. I think it's too early for them.
30th May 2022 30th May 22

mittens (Marilyn)

@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Pam ace
They do look like Queen Anne's lace. I agree that it is too early. They are pretty whatever they are. :)
May 30th, 2022  
Shutterbug ace
Around here we call it Cow Parsley. Queen Anne’s lace sounds much better for such a beautifully dainty little flower. Very nice capture of it.
May 30th, 2022  
essiesue
It is very pretty regardless of what it is.
May 30th, 2022  
Diana ace
No idea what is is, except that it is beautifully captured.
May 30th, 2022  
