Photo 1136
White wildflowers
I thought they looked like Queen Anne's Lace but I'm not sure. I think it's too early for them.
30th May 2022
30th May 22
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
wildflowers
,
nomowmay-22
Pam
ace
They do look like Queen Anne's lace. I agree that it is too early. They are pretty whatever they are. :)
May 30th, 2022
Shutterbug
ace
Around here we call it Cow Parsley. Queen Anne’s lace sounds much better for such a beautifully dainty little flower. Very nice capture of it.
May 30th, 2022
essiesue
It is very pretty regardless of what it is.
May 30th, 2022
Diana
ace
No idea what is is, except that it is beautifully captured.
May 30th, 2022
