Blue 1 by mittens
Photo 1177

Blue 1

For Rainbow Month.
This was taken several years ago at an outdoor drive through Christmas display.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

mittens (Marilyn)

Beryl Lloyd ace
A good find in the archives for a rainbow - blue.
March 3rd, 2023  
