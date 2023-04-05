Sign up
Photo 1208
Another historic building
The plaque on this on says, Christian Church 1848.
5th April 2023
5th Apr 23
1
2
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5194
photos
178
followers
164
following
1201
1202
1203
1204
1205
1206
1207
1208
Barb
ace
What an interesting-looking building! Wonder what it was originally, seeing that it had what appears to be a large sliding door on the front... Great textures!
April 5th, 2023
