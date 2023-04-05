Previous
Another historic building by mittens
Photo 1208

Another historic building

The plaque on this on says, Christian Church 1848.
5th April 2023 5th Apr 23

mittens (Marilyn)

Barb ace
What an interesting-looking building! Wonder what it was originally, seeing that it had what appears to be a large sliding door on the front... Great textures!
April 5th, 2023  
