Photo 1213
Lilacs
My lilac bush is just starting to bloom.
18th April 2023
18th Apr 23
2
1
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
5212
photos
177
followers
164
following
332% complete
View this month »
Diana
ace
Oh I love this, never had one myself! Great focus and bokeh.
April 18th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful. The blossoms are pretty and the leaves are also beautiful.
April 18th, 2023
