Previous
A caboose by mittens
Photo 1248

A caboose

We saw this train caboose attached to a few other train cars among some other quaint stores and we think the train cars were part of a store complex. We didn't look too close to find out.
15th December 2023 15th Dec 23

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
341% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Danette Thompson ace
That's very cool
December 15th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
A great way of using such quaint caboose!
December 15th, 2023  
Diana ace
How fascinating this is, I have never heard the word caboose before ;-)
December 15th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Nice capture. Love the pov. One time Hubby and I stayed in one of these cabooses that had been converted to a b&b.
December 15th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise