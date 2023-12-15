Sign up
Photo 1248
A caboose
We saw this train caboose attached to a few other train cars among some other quaint stores and we think the train cars were part of a store complex. We didn't look too close to find out.
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Tags
caboose
Danette Thompson
ace
That's very cool
December 15th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
A great way of using such quaint caboose!
December 15th, 2023
Diana
ace
How fascinating this is, I have never heard the word caboose before ;-)
December 15th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Nice capture. Love the pov. One time Hubby and I stayed in one of these cabooses that had been converted to a b&b.
December 15th, 2023
