Photo 1263
A ride down the road
I really liked how the sun was shining on the trees. Hopefully leaves will start on them soon.
7th April 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart.
Lou Ann
A lovely scene. The trees are beautiful, I’m sure when they are leafed out this is a pretty sight too.
April 7th, 2024
Mags
Gorgeous shot!
April 7th, 2024
Dawn
A lovely capture
April 7th, 2024
gloria jones
Great leading line
April 7th, 2024
