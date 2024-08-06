Sign up
Photo 1283
Little bird
I think it may be a Downy Woodpecker but I'm not sure. I've never seen one before.
6th August 2024
6th Aug 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beryl Lloyd
ace
He looks so young !
August 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Aaaa probably waiting for his mum
August 6th, 2024
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
August 6th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
So sweet
August 6th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
My iPhone photos app thinks it is a Downy Woodpecker. Maybe it’s a juvenile. Nice spotting and capture.
August 6th, 2024
