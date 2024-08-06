Previous
Little bird by mittens
Photo 1283

Little bird

I think it may be a Downy Woodpecker but I'm not sure. I've never seen one before.
6th August 2024 6th Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
351% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Beryl Lloyd ace
He looks so young !
August 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Aaaa probably waiting for his mum
August 6th, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely capture
August 6th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
So sweet
August 6th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
My iPhone photos app thinks it is a Downy Woodpecker. Maybe it’s a juvenile. Nice spotting and capture.
August 6th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise