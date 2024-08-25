Sign up
Photo 1290
Abstract leaves
Another text to image with an A I Generator and them some playing with processing.
25th August 2024
25th Aug 24
4
4
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
abstractaug2024
Diana
ace
Fantastic abstract and colours!
August 25th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
This is lovely.
August 25th, 2024
Islandgirl
ace
Oh wow what a great edit!
August 25th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A wonderful edit ! fav
August 25th, 2024
