Abstract Umbrellas by mittens
Photo 1289

Abstract Umbrellas

Did a text to image on an A I Generator and then played around with it a little.
22nd August 2024 22nd Aug 24

mittens (Marilyn)

I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
