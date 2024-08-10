Sign up
Photo 1284
Dinner at Bob Evans Restaurant
This was a week ago. I liked the windows with the blinds and seeing the trees outside. Felt very homey. It wasn't very crowded.
10th August 2024
10th Aug 24
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
@mittens
I live in Pennsylvania, USA, and I have four lovely grown daughters and some beautiful grandkids but I am young at heart. I don't...
Beverley
ace
It looks cozy & homey too, the light and greenery is lovely…
August 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Lovely wood tones!
August 10th, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
August 10th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Great interior capture
August 10th, 2024
Casablanca
ace
Looks a homely place to eat
August 10th, 2024
