Photo 631
Like the sky is on fire
Went to visit my son & his family today and saw this incredible sky on our way home. We were just getting on the highway so I had to take this through the car window. Not the best vantage point but still amazing !
26th July 2020
26th Jul 20
Shirley (mjmaven)
ace
@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
