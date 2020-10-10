Previous
A perfect day by mjmaven
A perfect day

....for hiking and geocaching !
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Shirley

@mjmaven
I’ve never posted any bio information so thought I’d add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
Milanie ace
Neat catch - and like those markings!
October 10th, 2020  
Joan Robillard ace
Good shot
October 10th, 2020  
