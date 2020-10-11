Sign up
Photo 708
Autumn in New England
I think we’re pretty much at peak season. By next weekend much of this color will be gone and we’ll be looking at bare branches until spring,
11th October 2020
11th Oct 20
Shirley
ace
@mjmaven
I've never posted any bio information so thought I'd add a little something. I started 365 back in 2011 and completed the first couple...
