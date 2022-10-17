Previous
Snowflakes and leaves by mltrotter
Snowflakes and leaves

I was out for a fall hike with my husband when it started to snow. I liked the contrast. ❄️🍁
17th October 2022 17th Oct 22

Michele

@mltrotter
