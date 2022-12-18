Previous
Next
Yogi Santa Wrapping Paper by mltrotter
63 / 365

Yogi Santa Wrapping Paper

63/365 I got some wrapping done today.
18th December 2022 18th Dec 22

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
17% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Nice photo
December 18th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise