Common milkweed by mltrotter
Common milkweed

248/365 This is the first one I’ve seen so close to bloom this year.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Dawn ace
Nice
June 22nd, 2023  
