248 / 365
Eagle Tower
247/365 This tower at Peninsula State Park in WI has been open for about 2 years. This was the first time I experienced it. You can climb the stairs or take a beautiful ramp among the trees.
21st June 2023
21st Jun 23
1
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
312
photos
12
followers
14
following
68% complete
242
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
21st June 2023 8:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Interesting the view must be great and a cool pov
June 22nd, 2023
