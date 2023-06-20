Previous
Sunset at Peninsula State Park, WI by mltrotter
Sunset at Peninsula State Park, WI

20th June 2023 20th Jun 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Dawn ace
Beautiful
June 21st, 2023  
Beth ace
Great clarity and color. Love it.
June 21st, 2023  
John Falconer ace
Great capture
June 21st, 2023  
