Butterflies on milkweed by mltrotter
270 / 365

Butterflies on milkweed

268/365 Monarch and great spangled fritillary
13th July 2023 13th Jul 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
73% complete

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski
Very artistic fav
July 13th, 2023  
Michele ace
@365projectorgchristine thank you for your comment!! I worried about the grasses. I’m not good at editing.
July 13th, 2023  
