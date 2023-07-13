Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
270 / 365
Butterflies on milkweed
268/365 Monarch and great spangled fritillary
13th July 2023
13th Jul 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
333
photos
12
followers
14
following
73% complete
View this month »
263
264
265
266
267
268
269
270
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
13th July 2023 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
#bubolznaturepreserve
Christine Sztukowski
Very artistic fav
July 13th, 2023
Michele
ace
@365projectorgchristine
thank you for your comment!! I worried about the grasses. I’m not good at editing.
July 13th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close