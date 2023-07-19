Sign up
276 / 365
Covered bridge in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve
274/365 We took a break from hiking and biked 9 miles. Went across 7 bridges; 2 of them were covered bridges.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
340
photos
12
followers
14
following
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
277
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th July 2023 12:26pm
Dawn
ace
A nice day for it too
July 21st, 2023
