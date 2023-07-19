Previous
Next
Covered bridge in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve by mltrotter
276 / 365

Covered bridge in the Kickapoo Valley Reserve

274/365 We took a break from hiking and biked 9 miles. Went across 7 bridges; 2 of them were covered bridges.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
A nice day for it too
July 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise