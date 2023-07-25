Previous
Hungry baby bird by mltrotter
282 / 365

Hungry baby bird

280/365 Mama bird feeding her baby in my back yard
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Beth ace
Great shot Michele, good timing and I like the bokeh.
July 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise