Previous
285 / 365
Rattlesnake master
283/365 Background is elderberry
28th July 2023
28th Jul 23
1
1
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
348
photos
12
followers
14
following
78% complete
View this month »
278
279
280
281
282
283
284
285
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
28th July 2023 3:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great shapes and patterns in nature.
July 28th, 2023
