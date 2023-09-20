Previous
A couple of cute knitted bears by mltrotter
339 / 365

A couple of cute knitted bears

337/365 I made these for my grandkids after they chose their colors and wrote notes so I wouldn’t forget. 🥰
20th September 2023 20th Sep 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I'm pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project.
92% complete

