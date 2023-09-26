Sign up
345 / 365
Mom and Dad sparrow discussing their new home
343/365 The sparrows are nesting for the third time this summer. This is my neighbor’s birdhouse. They are busy around the ones in my yard too.
26th September 2023
26th Sep 23
1
0
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS Rebel T7
Taken
25th September 2023 8:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dawn
ace
Sweet
September 27th, 2023
