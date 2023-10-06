Sign up
355 / 365
A baby’s stretch
353/365 We were doing a little photo shoot when Ben needed to stretch. This made us giggle.
6th October 2023
6th Oct 23
1
0
Michele
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
348
349
350
351
352
353
354
355
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So sweet
October 7th, 2023
