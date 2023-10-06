Previous
A baby’s stretch by mltrotter
355 / 365

A baby’s stretch

353/365 We were doing a little photo shoot when Ben needed to stretch. This made us giggle.
6th October 2023 6th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
97% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
So sweet
October 7th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise