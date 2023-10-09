Previous
Sweet Joe Pie Weed in fall by mltrotter
358 / 365

Sweet Joe Pie Weed in fall

356/365 After several days with grandkids, I’m back in my garden.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise