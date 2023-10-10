Previous
Love these textures by mltrotter
359 / 365

Love these textures

357/365 This sedum ground covering is gorgeous in the fall.
10th October 2023 10th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely
October 11th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
October 11th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise