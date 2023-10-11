Previous
American White Pelican by mltrotter
American White Pelican

358/365 I was worried I was too late to photograph the pelicans. But as I was walking along the Fox River, one decided to float near me!
11th October 2023 11th Oct 23

Michele

@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
