Previous
A knitting project for me by mltrotter
361 / 365

A knitting project for me

359/365 I’ve been enjoying this soft, lightweight vest project. Three friends are knitting it also. We meet on Sunday nights to discuss the pattern and our progress.
12th October 2023 12th Oct 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
98% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Lovely colour and how nice to meet up with friends
October 13th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise