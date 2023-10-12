Sign up
Previous
361 / 365
A knitting project for me
359/365 I’ve been enjoying this soft, lightweight vest project. Three friends are knitting it also. We meet on Sunday nights to discuss the pattern and our progress.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
Dawn
ace
Lovely colour and how nice to meet up with friends
October 13th, 2023
