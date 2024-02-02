Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
Red-bellied woodpecker and cardinal
33/366 Two redbirds in the neighborhood. I was happy to photograph them together! The cardinal is patiently waiting for his turn at the feeder.
2nd February 2024
2nd Feb 24
1
1
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
118% complete
View this month »
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Perfect photo
February 3rd, 2024
