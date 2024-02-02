Previous
Red-bellied woodpecker and cardinal by mltrotter
Red-bellied woodpecker and cardinal

33/366 Two redbirds in the neighborhood. I was happy to photograph them together! The cardinal is patiently waiting for his turn at the feeder.
Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Christine Sztukowski ace
Perfect photo
February 3rd, 2024  
