Previous
A rusty lantern by mltrotter
Photo 445

A rusty lantern

44/366 I love several things about this photo-the shadow, the rock wall, the touch of orange from old leaves, and the lantern itself.
13th February 2024 13th Feb 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
121% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise