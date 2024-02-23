Previous
Three ducks in a row by mltrotter
Three ducks in a row

54/36 It was like these mallards were posing for a family photo!
23rd February 2024 23rd Feb 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Dorothy ace
I believe the gentleman have just come from the barbershop, their heads are so suave.
February 24th, 2024  
