Photo 472
A little bit of color
72/366 I was happy to find some color. There’s not a lot yet in early March in Wisconsin.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
Michele
ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
129% complete
View this month »
