Photo 478
Saints display
76/366 This has been displayed in our church throughout Lent. Each week two saints were discussed in the Homily. It’s so beautifully presented I took a photo after Mass today.
17th March 2024
17th Mar 24
Michele
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
