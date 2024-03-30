Previous
Latest sewing projects by mltrotter
Photo 491

Latest sewing projects

89/366 I’m sewing sleep mats for my grands to use when they camp with us this summer😴🥰
30th March 2024 30th Mar 24

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
Update: October, 2023. I just finished one year of posting a photo a day! Thanks for those who have giving me comments and favs....
134% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise