Previous
Next
Back of sweater almost done by mltrotter
34 / 365

Back of sweater almost done

One object is knitting needles. I’m just sitting in my knitting chair enjoying my project.
3rd April 2023 3rd Apr 23

Michele

ace
@mltrotter
I purchased a Canon DSLR camera in May, 2021. So I’m pretty new to photography. To encourage more use, I joined this project. I started...
9% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise