2020-03-09 some enjoy it, some not so much

Diary picture, no need to comment. My employer politely asked me not to come to work, because I returned from Italy. So I will work from the home office for the next 2 weeks. I actually prefer to work with my team in the office. But our kitty Xia loves it to bits, that I'm home the whole day. Now and then she lies on the keyboard like a typical cat, but most of the times, she just wants to be on the desk and check if I do my work correctly.