2020-03-13 is easter cancelled too?

After nationwide school closures this afternoon in Switzerland, due to the coronavirus outbreaks, a kid asked: is easter cancelled too? ...



Daffodils are called easter-bells in my language, so I send you all some light from todays setting sun, a daffodil silhouette and a lil' heart that just apeared as lucky artefact. Spring is here. Stay strong and healthy!