Previous
Next
2020-03-26 empty benches... by mona65
Photo 1892

2020-03-26 empty benches...

and no contrails,...

There is some Sahara dust in the air, making the late afternoon light even more orange.
26th March 2020 26th Mar 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
518% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise