Photo 1892
2020-03-26 empty benches...
and no contrails,...
There is some Sahara dust in the air, making the late afternoon light even more orange.
26th March 2020
26th Mar 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
2046
photos
405
followers
78
following
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Views
5
Fav's
3
Album
365-...
switzerland
,
central switzerland
,
mw-20
,
corona-crisis
,
empty benches
