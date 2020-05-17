Sign up
Photo 1944
2020-05-17 from my "garden"
Passiflora leaf and tendril. The passiflora (a cultivar) climbs up the side of my balcony and every other day, I have one of the beautiful flowers. But I'm even more attracted by the spirals of the tendrils. ;-)
17th May 2020
17th May 20
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone.
Tags
passion
,
low key
,
negative space
,
tendril
,
passiflora
,
mw-20
,
mw-my-garden
