Previous
Next
2020-05-17 from my "garden" by mona65
Photo 1944

2020-05-17 from my "garden"

Passiflora leaf and tendril. The passiflora (a cultivar) climbs up the side of my balcony and every other day, I have one of the beautiful flowers. But I'm even more attracted by the spirals of the tendrils. ;-)
17th May 2020 17th May 20

Mona

ace
@mona65
Update 2020: ... Update 2019: ...going on as up to now... and beeing a bit braver in leaving my comfort zone. Since this...
532% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise