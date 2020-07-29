Previous
2020-07-29 hydrangea dream by mona65
2020-07-29 hydrangea dream

Today I did cut some of my hydrangea flower clusters to let them dry. In winter I will bind wreaths of these and they hopefully bring a bit of colour in the apartment.
29th July 2020 29th Jul 20

Mona

@mona65
Kim ace
Dreamy colors! You are so talented!
July 29th, 2020  
Milanie ace
Definitely dreamy - just gorgeous!
July 29th, 2020  
