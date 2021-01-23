Previous
2021-01-23 golden hour,... by mona65
Photo 2195

2021-01-23 golden hour,...

... with some dark clouds coming in, and promising some snow.

Our benches with a space in the middle, where you can sit with a wheel chair with your friends, and higher seating, to get up easier,... make a cool "distance bench" too.

Mona

@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
