Photo 2195
2021-01-23 golden hour,...
... with some dark clouds coming in, and promising some snow.
Our benches with a space in the middle, where you can sit with a wheel chair with your friends, and higher seating, to get up easier,... make a cool "distance bench" too.
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Mona
ace
@mona65
Update 2021:...Year N°7! Since this is my seventh year in the 365 project, and since this is "my project" I openend my "credo" a bit....
Photo Details
Album
365-...
Camera
DSC-RX100M4
Taken
23rd January 2021 5:02pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
bench
,
golden hour
,
central switzerland
,
mw-21
,
mw-bench
